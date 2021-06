Mozilla, Google, Apple и Microsoft объединили усилия в стандартизации платформы для браузерных дополнений

Great - now ad-blockers / anti-data-harvester extensions are going to be further crippled in the name of "security" on all browsers at one go.

This isn't far fetched at all - It is already the most crippled in Google's and Microsoft's browsers and partially crippled in Apple's Safari. And note that all three tech giants browser harvest your personal browsing data as all three of them also run an advertising network.

Mozilla would easily be outvoted by these three on any decision making. (This is ofcourse disregarding the fact that Mozilla already does Google's bidding). The decision that Mozilla makes here will dictate their future - if they cripple their extension api any further, Firefox will be done for as many users will abandon them in huge droves.

As someone on slashdot commented, "There's enough evil here to really do some damage and screw us all over.".