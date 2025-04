Пока импортом заместители рассказывают о "международных проектах", Брайн Кребс называет Россию противником: It's worth asking again who would benefit from taking CVE offline? Surely not the United States government, nor its private companies. Not its allies (such as they are now) in Europe. But it almost certainly would help our adversaries, like China and Russia, because confusion and uncertainty works to their advantage always.