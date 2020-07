Выпуск Wine 5.12

говорят(с) fsync и esync сейчас сломаны? -Temporary removal of esync, 5.10+ did a large rework of ntdll which broke compatibility with esync. The patchset needs to be rebased. It is currently disabled in staging.

-Temporary removal of fsync - fsync relies on esync. No esync = no fsync.

https://github.com/GloriousEggroll/proton-ge-custom/releases