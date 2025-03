Браузер Chrome переведён на шрифтовой движок Skrifa, написанный на Rust

на сайте freetype: The main author of FreeType was David Turner, who created the library in 1996 to render TrueType fonts, including an interpreter for handling TrueType bytecode. It was originally written in the Pascal programming language. In 1997, Robert Wilhelm ported it to C, and Werner Lemberg joined the team. Originally, the C and Pascal versions were developed in parallel, however, development of the Pascal version stopped in 2000.