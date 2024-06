Для включения в Mesa передан начальный код для поддержки ОС Fuchsia

Это он не читал ISO/IEC 9899:2017 This annex specifies C language support for the IEC 60559 floating-point standard. The IEC 60559

floating-point standard is specifically Binary floating-point arithmetic for microprocessor systems, second

edition (IEC 60559:1989), previously designated IEC 559:1989 and as IEEE Standard for Binary Floating-

Point Arithmetic (ANSI/IEEE 754–1985). IEEE Standard for Radix-Independent Floating-Point Arithmetic

(ANSI/IEEE 854–1987) generalizes the binary standard to remove dependencies on radix and

word length. IEC 60559 generally refers to the floating-point standard, as in IEC 60559 operation,

IEC 60559 format, etc. An implementation that defines __STDC_IEC_559__ shall conform to the

specifications in this annex.362) Where a binding between the C language and IEC 60559 is indicated,

the IEC 60559-specified behavior is adopted by reference, unless stated otherwise. Since negative

and positive infinity are representable in IEC 60559 formats, all real numbers lie within the range of

representable values.