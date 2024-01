Каталог PyPI перешёл на обязательную двухфакторную аутентификацию

My nickname is KOLANICH, it is an uppercase (and shouldn't be downcased or capitalized) of a kinda transliteration of the Russian word Коляныч and is pronounced as /koˌlʲaˌnɨt͡ɕʲ/. It is derived from Колян, which is a variant of Коля (usually transliterated as Kolya) which is a diminutive of Николай (Nikolay), which English analogue is Nick.

I'm not a "sir": I have never been knighted, and I think that it is completely inacceptable to be a part of any suzerain-vassal relationships.

Думаю на мнение "коляныча, который обязательно капсом" можно, с чистой совестью и без колебаний, забить и положить))