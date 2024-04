Инициатива по сокращению зависимостей у libsystemd

Не просто PE формат, а PE/COFF. Вернёт "историческую справедливость" ;) With the release of SVR4, AT&T replaced COFF with ELF. While extended versions of COFF continue to be used for some Unix and Unix-like platforms, primarily in embedded systems, perhaps the most widespread use of the COFF format today is in Microsoft's Portable Executable (PE) format. Developed for Windows NT, the PE format (sometimes written as PE/COFF) uses a COFF header for object files, and as a component of the PE header for executable files.[3]