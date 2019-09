Microsoft открыл код стандартной библиотеки С++, поставляемой в Visual Studio

2.89 , boost ( ? ), 12:24, 18/09/2019 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] + / – Ten Boost libraries are included in the C++ Standards Committee's Library Technical Report (TR1) and in the new C++11 Standard. C++11 also includes several more Boost libraries in addition to those from TR1. More Boost libraries are proposed for standardization in C++17.