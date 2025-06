Сравнение производительности СУБД Valkey и Redis

We used AWS Graviton4-based c8g instances, launched in September 2024. The c8g.2xlarge server node provides 8 vCPUs (costing roughly $250/month in us-east-1), while the c8g.8xlarge load generator offers 32 vCPUs. This provided enough CPU headroom to cleanly isolate the benchmark workload, IRQ handling, and Redis/Valkey processing. The same c8g.2xl instance was used to run valkey and redis (one at a time). The same load gen node was run each time. Valkey and Redis were restarted right before each test to ensure fairness...