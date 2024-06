Выпуск системы мониторинга Zabbix 7.0, поменявшей лицензию на AGPL

A file located at the url https://repo.zabbix.com/zabbix/7.0/rhel/9/x86_64/zabbix-release-latest.el9.noa failed validation due to checksum. Expected '9a59aabb8a90bc38d98578fc46af30866884ffbfc4e3ffa1533725656d946274', Actual '27d668fbeac205381f0f3a2e5f26bd8621c1c60a42938ac91abab7c0a2ed6117'