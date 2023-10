Релиз ядра Linux 6.6

config SND_SOC_AUDIO_IIO_AUX

tristate "Audio IIO Auxiliary device"

depends on IIO

help

Enable support for Industrial I/O devices as audio auxiliary devices.

This allows to have an IIO device present in the audio path and

controlled using mixer controls.

To compile this driver as a module, choose M here: the module

will be called snd-soc-audio-iio-aux.