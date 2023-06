Релиз Debian 12 "Bookworm"

>GRUB no longer runs os-prober by default

>For a long time, grub has used the os-prober package to detect other operating systems installed on a computer so that it can add them to the boot menu. Unfortunately, that can be problematic in certain cases (e.g. where guest virtual machines are running), so this has now been disabled by default in the latest upstream release. Подарочек дуалбутчикам, хехе