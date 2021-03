Изменения в составе совета директоров Фонда СПО

> You probably know about the letter to your support:

> https://github.com/rms-support-letter/rms-support-letter.github.io

> A lot of people coordinated around this letter from all over the

> world and made an effort to convey our position. I appreciate it. Would you like to support me in a practical way?

You could post for me in public forums where people

are arguing about this. Especially the ones where my supporters

are NOT the majority!

Here are references useful to publicize: * To defend me. https://github.com/rms-support-letter * About me. The accusations against me are mainly false -- based on misunderstandings,

exaggerations and distortions. Plus a few https://blog.dachary.org/2020/02/10/how-the-cancel-culture-was-leveraged-again https://jorgemorais.gitlab.io/justice-for-rms/ https://sterling-archermedes.github.io/index.html * About why they are attacking me. https://quillette.com/2021/01/27/beating-back-cancel-culture-a-case-study-from