Уязвимости в PCP и Nix, позволяющие поднять привилегии в системе

может уже удалили * Unauthenticated RCE vs all GNU/Linux systems (plus others) disclosed 3 weeks ago.

* Full disclosure happening in less than 2 weeks (as agreed with devs).

* Still no CVE assigned (there should be at least 3, possibly 4, ideally 6).

* Still no working fix.

* Canonical, RedHat and others have confirmed the severity, a 9.9, check screenshot.

* Devs are still arguing about whether or not some of the issues have a security impact. I've spent the last 3 weeks of my sabbatical working full time on this research, reporting, coordination and so on with the sole purpose of helping and pretty much only got patronized because the devs just can't accept that their code is crap - responsible disclosure: no more.Image

The writeup is gonna be fun, not just for the technical details of it, not just because this RCE was there for more than a decade, but as a freaking example on how NOT to handle disclosures.

Like, I write software, I get it, I get how someone can be defensive about the stuff they write, I really do. But holy sh, if your software has been running on everything for the last 20 years, you have a freaking responsibility to own and fix your bugs instead of using your energies to explain to the poor bastard that reported them how wrong he is, even tho he's literally giving you PoC after PoC and systematically proving your assumptions about your own software wrong at every comment. This is just insane.

Just wanted to add for the sake of clarity, that i have *so much respect* for the people at Canonical that have been trying to help & mediate from the beginning, I really don't know how they manage to keep their cool like this.

This is going to be the writeup opening statement. It's an actual comment from the github conversation. I mean, it's not wrong ... Image

And YES: I LOVE hyping the sh1t out of this stuff because apparently sensationalism is the only language that forces these people to fix.