"Scenarios - Set up the SyncStar service on the Fedora Linux promoting booth laptop or Raspberry Pi

- Open up the SyncStar dashboard either on the booth laptop or on a smartphone

- Lay over the swags like Fedora Project branded USB flash drives on the booth desk

- Let a conference attendee ask if the USB flash drives on the booth table are for taking

- Tell them that they are as long as they use SyncStar to get themselves a copy of Fedora Linux

- Have them start the live bootable media creation and strike up a conversation with them

- Allow other attendees to use their own USB flash drives with discretion in parallel

- Advertise for sidestream communities by keeping their offerings in the collection

Ггг, это чтобы задержать рандомного чела у стенда... и прочитать проповедь.