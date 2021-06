Представлен DUR, аналог пользовательского репозитория AUR для Debian

2.71 , Аноним ( 56 ), 13:12, 26/06/2021 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] + / – большой текст свёрнут, показать чиво apt policy firefox firefox Установлен 88 0 1-1 Кандидат 88 0 1-1... 3.76 , iPony129412 ( ? ), 13:30, 26/06/2021 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] +1 + / – 88 ой это же с дырками? 🍩

4.92, Поня не читатель (?), 14:50, 26/06/2021

Firefox ESR (Extended Support Release) is a version of Firefox for organizations and other groups that need extended support for mass deployments. Each ESR release, based on the regular version released at the same time, is supported for one year. Unlike the regular ("rapid") releases, ESRs are not updated with new features and performance enhancements every four weeks, but rather are updated with only high-risk-reduction or high-impact security fixes or major stability fixes with point releases, until the end of the ESR cycle.