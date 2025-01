В Fedora 42 планируют поставлять оптимизированные варианты исполняемых файлов

> А не тут подпилить, там подрихтовать.

Кажется, мы стали забывать, как качали всякие file unlocker для виндовса пачками.

> обновиться можно даже пропустив пару лет - и снова все работает

Ага, щассс:

> Microsoft's support article on KB5043145 describes problems which may ensue as "known issues."

> "After installing this update, some customers have reported that their device restarts multiple times or becomes unresponsive with blue or green screens,"

Или:

> Compatibility or safeguard holds remain in place despite the widening of the Windows 11 24H2 release.

> The holds also apply to gamers – problems have been reported with some Ubisoft games, including some Assassin's Creed titles and the recent Star Wars Outlaws game. According to Microsoft, "These games might become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay. In some cases, users might receive a black screen."

Или:

> The audio issue was reported by users who upgraded to Microsoft's latest and greatest but found that their device's integrated speakers, Bluetooth speakers, and Bluetooth headsets stopped working and disappeared as far as both first and third-party applications were concerned.

Или:

> Gamers using Auto HDR are not so lucky. A compatibility safeguard hold has been put on devices with the technology enabled after users complained about incorrect colors and games ceasing to respond.

Или: