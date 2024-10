Выпуск дистрибутива Ubuntu Sway Remix 24.10

We believe everyone has the right to a great computing experience — and we also believe it should be free. Ubuntu is the result of a growing community, working together to provide just that. As such, the Ubuntu brand embodies four values:

...

Our brand guidelines

Our values should be evident wherever Ubuntu is encountered, whether online or via traditional marketing material. If we follow these guidelines consistently, the brand will grow strong enough to attract people, encouraging them to look even more positively on the product itself.

These guidelines provide everything you need to create professional communication materials that will build the Ubuntu brand. To help ensure the continued success of Ubuntu, please use them.