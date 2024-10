Нападки производителя ноутбуков Malibal на проект CoreBoot

Holy fk, they took 35 days to send my laptop so I requested a refund and they told me this:

Order cancelled and refunded. Don't every place an order with us again or it will be cancelled.

So I responded "nice fucking attitude" and they sent back:

Good one, zombie. You don't even exist, lmfaooooo. Back into the abyss you go.

MALIBAL Support Team www.malibal.com.



https://www.reddit.com/r/linuxhardware/comments/15v2y21/stay_away_from_malibal