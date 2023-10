Релиз Firefox 119

Они временно отключили ECH глобально, а не только для России:

https://community.cloudflare.com/t/early-hints-and-encrypted-client-hello-ech- > Dear community,

>

> This note is to inform you of the status of Early Hints and Encrypted Client Hello.

>

> We have sadly had to disable both of these features globally whilst we address a number of issues with them. These issues are unrelated. We are in the process of adding a label to each of the toggles in dashboard to alert that they are disabled.

>

> We expect to re-enable Early Hints in the coming weeks, with ECH re-enablement for Free coming later in the year with roll-out to those in the beta in early 2024.

>

> We apologise for the inconvenience caused here and are doing our best to get these features back online ASAP. Исправят всё и включат обратно