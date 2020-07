Линус Торвальдс о проблемах с поиском мэйнтейнеров, Rust и рабочих процессах

> COBOL - в 96 ? Не смешите. Реализации на ПК COBOL-а я

> не упомню ... Конечно может в какой нибудь эхе ru.cobol И

> были такие споры и то вряд ли ... Хм, верно -- ссылки в комментарии я добавляю исключительно в виде декораций и смеха ради 🙄

> alt.cobol ›

> 21.11.96

> The "Cobol is Dead" phrase is the biggest Urban Legend of them all. I've been hearing it now for 20 years. [b] It is the dominant language.[/b] There is [b]almost as much Cobol code in the world as there is all the other languages[/b] put together. .

> Sure it's outdated, sure it's cluncky, and certinly it is old, but [b]there are more lines of COBOL in the world right now [/b]than anything else. It will not go away. I would rather see Delphi running on networked PC's to keep up with everything but too many COBOL progs .

> 80% of all code out there is COBOL, its portable, open systems, scalable, ODBC Complient, it talks to all those .

> programming languages don't die. And with all the millions of cobol lines that exist, and all the new development being made in it, dead is not avery good descriptor.

> We actively educate new people in the language, and our business is hot like never before. .

. > может в какой нибудь эхе ru.cobol Вы льстите опеннету -- публика здесь тоже весьма ... специфичная.