DNS Push-уведомления получили статус предложенного стандарта

>>>When the client loses interest in receiving further updates to these records, it unsubscribes. ага >>>A client may SUBSCRIBE to records that are unknown to the server at the time of the request (providing that the name falls within one of the zone(s) the server is responsible for), and this is not an error.

>>>The server MUST NOT return NXDOMAIN in this case. The server MUST accept these requests and send Push Notifications if and when matching records are found in the future. [ ] <- место для фейспалма