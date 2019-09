Определена дата выпуска CentOS 8.0

2.9 , kerneliq ( ok ), 14:48, 17/09/2019 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] –1 + / – Частично в курсе)

2019-09-13 Currently, we now have full os/ install trees and full NetInstall and Everything ISOs for all 7 arches (i386, x86_64, ppc64le, ppc64, power9, armhfp, aarch64), in the QA tree. Now that we have all the os/ repos done and verified, we can do the update repos and the extras repos.

2.40 , Hello ( ? ), 11:27, 18/09/2019 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] + / – https://wiki.centos.org/About/Building_8