Выпуск uutils 0.0.29, варианта GNU Coreutils на языке Rust

=Is there a company or a foundation behind GIMP?

No. We are a diverse group of volunteers from around the world who work on this project in their spare time.

=Are you trying to develop a Photoshop killer app?

No. Most generic image editors look like Photoshop simply because Adobe’s application was among the first image editors as we know them now, so developers tend to stick to what people know — in general terms.

What we aim to do is to create a high-end image manipulation application that is free to use and modify by everyone, ever.