Инициатива GitHub по финансированию повышения безопасности открытых проектов

What do I get if my project is selected?

Funding: $10,000 per project in funding aligned with the program outcomes

Education: 3 week program: 5-10 hours of instruction, workshops and project-specific security milestones

GitHub Security Lab: Office Hours with the GitHub Security Lab team to establish effective security policies

Engagement: Q&As with GitHub Sponsors funders, community members, and GitHub leaders.

Expertise: Access to security experts, Q&As with GitHub Sponsors funders, community members, and GitHub leaders.

Tools: Free access and training for relevant GitHub products, including tools like GitHub Copilot and AutoFix

Cloud Credits: $10,000 in Azure credits. Eligible projects have potential to receive up to $150,000 in free Azure infrastructure credits from Microsoft for Startups.

Community: Access to the new GitHub Secure OSS security community

Certification & Health Reports: Program Certification and bi-annual security health reviews

Incident Management: Planning and support guidance.