Выпуск Wine 8.20

winewayland.drv: part 10.1: Vulkan VkSurfaceKHR 2 days ago

This is the first of (tentatively) 3 MRs that add Vulkan support to the Wayland driver. Here is the proposed breakdown:

part 10.1 (this one): Basic setup and VkSurfaceKHR integration

part 10.2: VkSwapchainKHR integration

part 10.3: Everything else (mostly passthrough implementations of other Vulkan functions)

https://gitlab.winehq.org/wine/wine/-/merge_requests/4340