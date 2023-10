Выпуск загрузочной прошивки Libreboot 20231021

Before Nehalem (ME version 6, 2008/2009) the ME firmware could be removed completely from the flash chip by setting a couple of bits inside the flash descriptor, effectively disabling it. Starting from Nehalem the Intel ME firmware can't be removed anymore: without a valid firmware the PC shuts off forcefully after 30 minutes, probably as an attempt to enforce the Intel Anti-Theft policies. However, while Intel ME can't be turned off completely, it is still possible to modify its firmware up to a point where Intel ME is active only during the boot process, effectively disabling it during the normal operation, which is what me_cleaner tries to accomplish. Трайс ту аккомплиш. Нет, это не решение.