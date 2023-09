Arch Linux переходит на yescrypt для хэширования паролей

yescrypt's advantages:

Greater resistance to offline attacks (increasing attacker's cost at same defender's cost)

Extra optional built-in features

Cryptographic security provided by NIST-approved primitives

SHA-256, HMAC, PBKDF2, and scrypt are usable from the same codebase

yescrypt's drawbacks:

Complex (higher risk of human error occurring and remaining unnoticed for long)

Cache-timing unsafe (like bcrypt, scrypt, and Argon2d, but unlike Argon2i)

Not the PHC winner (Argon2 is), but is a finalist with "special recognition"

Supported in fewer third-party projects (libxcrypt, Linux-PAM, shadow, mkpasswd)