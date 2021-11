Выпуск Wine 6.21 и Wine staging 6.21

The supporting members are supporting the KDE through financial contributions, consist of: basysKom GmbH, Digia, Sirius Corporation Ltd, and Google. + NLnet > The Board told the attendees all about the things they had done over the year since the last Akademy. Highlights included expanding the number of paid employees from three to five, the migration to GitLab, and the funding of more support for community members. Ну и до кучи: Financial Working Group https://ev.kde.org/reports/ev-2020/

https://ev.kde.org/reports/ev-2019/ Нехило так донатов.