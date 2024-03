Выпуск криптографической библиотеки LibreSSL 3.9.0

github.com/libressl/openbsd/commit/d0dca40aabf970e230bf037138cf9765723fbeec

Unhook and remove GOST and STREEBOG

This stops compiling the GOST source. The current implementation is low

quality and got in the way, especially in libssl. While we would be open

for GOST support, it needs to be significantly better than what we have

had and it also needs a maintainer.

Add OPENSSL_NO_GOST to opensslfeatures and stop installing gost.h.

Some code wrapped in #ifndef OPENSSL_NO_GOST will be removed later.