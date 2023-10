Назначен новый исполнительный директор GNOME Foundation

> Вот достигнет ещё успеха на поприще руководства GNOME Foundation, потом уже и

> других личностному росту обучать будет.

Вот, кстати, справедливый коммент на похорониксе:

Gnome Foundation very rarely gets involved in coding or direction of Gnome - they are there for administrative tasks, funding hosting, conferences, collecting donations etc., running GSOC and Outreachy programs etc.

They previously employed a developer for one year to address accessibility and will soon be channeling the funding from another source to allow another deleoper(s) to work on a gnome project that has wone some EU funding.

Success on her position will be judged by how well she can fundraise for gnome as a whole and for specific strategic initiatives that are identified by the community of developers.

Here, past fndraising experience is more important than the ability to code well, but having experience in a prevous tech foundation will definitely be a plus.