Проект LLVM переходит со списков рассылки на платформу Discourse

https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-p63q-jp48-h8xh

A user invited via email to a forum with must_approve_users enabled is going to be automatically logged in bypassing the check that does not allow unapproved users to sign in. They will be able to do everything an approved user can do. If they logout, they cannot log in back.

А два месяца назад была критическая дыра

https://github.com/discourse/discourse/security/advisories/GHSA-jcjx-pvpc-qgwq

Oct 21, 2021

A validation bug in the upstream aws-sdk-sns gem can lead to RCE in Discourse via a maliciously crafted request.