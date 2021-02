Репозиторий проекта RE3 заблокирован на GitHub

[Chorus]

It's sad to stare at the D.M.C.A

It's sad to stare at the D.M.C.A

They have everything for young men to feel worse

You can hang out with all the laws

It's sad to stare at the D.M.C.A

It's sad to stare at the D.M.C.A

You can get yourself jailed, you can have yourself killed

They don't care how you really feel (дальше было влом писать :) )