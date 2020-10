Релиз FreeBSD 12.2

2.43 , анонн ( ok ), 18:24, 28/10/2020 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] + / –





r361798:

vfs: add restrictions to read(2) of a directory [1/2]



Historically, we've allowed read() of a directory and some filesystems will

accommodate (e.g. ufs/ffs, msdosfs). From the history department staffed by

Warner: <<EOF



pdp-7 unix seemed to allow reading directories, but they were weird, special

things there so I'm unsure (my pdp-7 assembler sucks).