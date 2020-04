Избран новый лидер проекта Debian. Рекомендации по использованию Git для сопровождающих

> Debian Women Meetups: As DPL, I wish to create a project where women in any city of the world can organise monthly meetings and Debian will cover the cost of the refreshments (similar to how it's done for bug squashing parties). We often talk about how serious we are about getting more women involved in the project, but if we're serious we have to be willing to put our money where our mouths are. These meetings could be as simple as just talking about Debian and demo'ing it. As soon as someone is interested and start using Debian, they immediately learn skills that they can transfer to someone else. We have a huge base of potential contributors that we're not targetting enough. Ясно.