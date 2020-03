Доступен композитный сервер Wayfire 0.4, использующий Wayland

отвечает разработчик Firefox, запиливший туда аппаратное ускорение видео: >Firefox on Linux have suffered by poor WebGL performance for long, long time. It was given by missing general acceleration on Linux as there are always broken gfx drivers on X11, various hacks and different standards, closed source drivers and so on

>Fortunately situation was changed with Wayland. Working gfx acceleration is a sort of prerequisite to even start a decent Wayland compositor like Mutter or Plasma so when Firefox is launched on Wayland we can pretty much expect working GL environment. Also dmabuf is widely supported by Wayland compositor so we finally have all pieces together to build fully accelerated browser on Linux which is equal to its Windows siblings.