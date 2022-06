Применение асинхронной буферизированной записи на базе io_uring до 80 раз снизило задержки в XFS

# This fix enoumous big diry bytes (16 gb system vm.dirty_background_bytes 3.2 Gb ??? )

# 64 mb - when system starts writing to disk 64*1024*1024

# 256 mb - when system limits io to device speed 256*1024*1024

# Guys from SUSE recommends keep this in proportion 1:2 - 1:4

# Ubuntu guys recommends to set this even lower 16 and 42 Mb but well...

# This emulates near 1 gb ram default behaviour

#let only 64 mb of pages in ram before writing to disk on background

vm.dirty_bytes = 67108864

#let only 256 mb of pages in ram before blocking i/o to write to disk

vm.dirty_background_bytes = 268435456

## use this on low ram machile (32 and 64 mb)

#vm.dirty_bytes = 33554432

#vm.dirty_background_bytes = 67108864