Релиз OpenSSH 8.7

> Ага, а в /usr лежат домашние каталоги пользователей, а вовсе не системные файлы.

https://tldp.org/LDP/Linux-Filesystem-Hierarchy/html/usr.html

> In the original Unix implementations, /usr was where the home directories of the users were placed (that is to say, /usr/someone was then the directory now known as /home/someone). In current Unices, /usr is where user-land programs and data

https://www.bell-labs.com/usr/dmr/www/

> Dennis Ritchie

https://www.bell-labs.com/usr/dmr/www/notes.html

> In particular, in our own version of the system, there is a directory [b]"/usr" which contains all user's directories [/b], and which is stored on a relatively large, but slow moving head disk, while the othe files are on the fast but small fixed-head disk.