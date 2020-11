Выпуск Coreboot 4.13

NAME

idle3ctl - disable, get or set the idle3 timer on Western Digital HDD

SYNOPSIS

idle3ctl [ flags ] [device] ..

DESCRIPTION

idle3ctl can disable, get and set the value of the infamous idle3 timer found on recent Western Digital Hard Disk Drives. Idle3ctl can be used as an alternative to the official wdidle3.exe proprietary utility, without the need to reboot in a DOS environment. Idle3ctl is an independent project, unrelated in any way to Western Digital Corp.

THIS SOFTWARE IS EXPERIMENTAL, NOT WELL TESTED AND ACCESSES LOW LEVEL INFORMATION OF YOUR HARDDRIVE. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK.