Более половины опрошенных американцев используют блокировщики рекламы

>Реальное количество жителей в штатах под миллиард. "...The unauthorized immigrant population in the United States reached 10.5 million in 2021..."

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/11/16/what-we-know-about-unauthor "...This Spotlight offers information about the approximately 46.2 million immigrants in the United States as of 2022, more than three-quarters of whom are in the country legally..."

https://www.migrationpolicy.org/article/frequently-requested-statistics-immigr Далековато от миллиарда. Дальше мне уже лень искать.