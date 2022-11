Выпуск операционной системы Redox OS 0.8, написанной на языке Rust

> ...и тулкита OrbTk

> github.com/redox-os/orbtk

> It is with great sadness that I announce that OrbTk is sunsetting.

> I have since moved on to working with iced. @FloVanGH has taken a job working on slint.

> I have decided, with agreement from @rzerres, that OrbTk is to stop being actively maintained, in favor of these other Rust native toolkits. Ожидаемо. И сам Редох туда же.