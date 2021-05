>In October 2018, Yi Seok, a member of the House of Yi and one of the pretenders to the defunct imperial throne of Korea, declared Lee the crown prince of Korea at a ceremony in Los Angeles attended by city officials from Los Angeles and Jeonju, the family's seat.[7][14][15] Такой вот любитель эхтот Ли демократии, свободы, равенства и братства.