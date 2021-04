IBM опубликует компилятор COBOL для Linux

"Oliver Bussmann, former chief information officer of UBS AG, said banks usually tap into their networks of former employees to find COBOL experts. Accenture’s Starrs said they go through a “black book” of programmer contacts, especially those laid off during or after the 2008 financial crisis.

The industry appears to be reaching an inflection point, though. In the United States, banks are slowly shifting toward newer languages taking cue from overseas rivals who have already made the switch-over.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, for instance, replaced its core banking platform in 2012 with the help of Accenture and software company SAP SE. The job ultimately took five years and cost more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($749.9 million).

Accenture is also working with software vendor Temenos Group AG to help Swedish bank Nordea make a similar transition by 2020. IBM is also setting itself up to profit from the changes, despite its defense of COBOL’s relevance. It recently acquired EzSource, a company that helps programmers figure out how old COBOL programs work."



Банк Австралии смог-таки соскочить с кобола, но ему это стоило 5 лет работы и $750 млн. Перешел на сап.

Шведский банк планирует совершить подобный переход к 2020г.

У МДМ тоже халтура подвернулась - они помогают конторам (!!!) понять, как работают старые кобольные проги.