Всё что с приставкой Open нарушает философию GNU. Можешь даже сабжем перевести: «Thus, free software activists are well advised to decline to work on an activity that calls itself “open.” Even if the activity is good in and of itself, each contribution you make does a little harm on the side by promoting the open source idea. There are plenty of other good activities which call themselves “free” or “libre.” Each contribution to those projects does a little extra good on the side. With so many useful projects to choose from, why not choose one which does extra good?

» https://www.gnu.org/philosophy/open-source-misses-the-point.en.html