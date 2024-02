Выпуск минималистичного дистрибутива Tiny Core Linux 15.0

> AAA-гейминг?

>> Necromancy

>> ==========

>> We resurrected Xvesa from the depths of git history, and intend to maintain it with Xfbdev.

>> This includes bugfixes, security fixes, and occasional new features if required. ...

>> We aim for the smallest fully featured X server binary. Currently there are the vesa and fbdev servers, but others may appear in the future (Xmodesetting?).

>> - no xkb; it's bloat when console keymaps suffice

>> - no xinput

>> - no xinerama

>> - no gl ... и ни в чем себе не отказывай!©