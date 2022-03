Утечка кода продуктов, сервисов и механизмов защиты компании Samsung

https://t.me/minsaudebr/152

SAMSUNG LEAK IS HERE!

Now leaking confidential Samsung source code! Our leak from breach includes:

DEVICES/HARDWARE

-Source code for every Trusted Applet (TA) installed on all samsung device's TrustZone (TEE) with specific code for every type of TEE OS (QSEE, TEEGris etc) THIS INCLUDES DRM MODULES AND KEYMASTER/GATEKEEPER!

-Algorithms for all biometric unlock operations, including source code that communicates directly with sensor (down to the lowest level, we're talking individual RX/TX bitstreams here)

-Bootloader source code for all recent Samsung devices, including Knox data and code for authentication.

-Various other data, confidential source code from Qualcomm.



ONLINE SERVICES

-Samsung activation servers source code (for first-time setup)

-SAMSUNG ACCOUNTS FULL SOURCE CODE! Including Authentication, Identity, API, Services, and many more that wouldn't fit here!

-Various other data.

As always, enjoy! ;)

REPEATEDLY ASKING US ANOTHER NVIDIA WILL RESULT IN A BAN. GIVE US TIME

SORRY ABOUT SLOW DOWNLOAD SLEEP, IT WILL GET QUICKER IF MORE PEOPLE DOWNLOAD