Google продемонстрировал эксплуатацию уязвимостей Spectre через выполнение JavaScript в браузере

Что я делаю не так? $ tail -f spectre.log

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (9 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (8 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (7 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (6 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (5 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (4 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (3 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (2 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[*] retrying. (1 retries left)

[!] error: could not infer memory layout

[!] no retries left