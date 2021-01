В Ubuntu 21.04 будет ограничен доступ посторонних к домашним каталогам

https://archlinux.org/news/manual-pages-indexing-service/

https://man.archlinux.org/ We are happy to announce our newest public service: A manual pages indexing site at man.archlinux.org that publishes the man pages of all our packages and allows you to search and browse them. Check out, for example, the man page of tar.

You can also find this service linked to in the sidebar as well as on every package detail page. Thanks to Wiki Admin lahwaacz for developing archmanweb for this purpose.

While there are other man page indexing sites out there, it is our hope that publishing man pages matching the versions of our released packages further improves Arch accessibility and documentatio