Gitter переходит в экосистему Matrix и объединяется с Matrix-клиентом Element

>ненужно

Тебе.

"The French government's Matrix-based system, Tchap, supports 300K users. The German states of Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg are implementing a Matrix-based solution for 500K users across their public offices and education sector, and Germany's Bundeswehr is switching to Matrix to modernise its communications."

- офсайт

"Element, a European rival to workplace messaging app Slack, has won the world’s largest-ever single contract for a collaborative software service, supplying half a million licences to help communication in the German education system."

подробнее - https://sifted.eu/articles/element-germany-deal/

Но конечно же, анонимусу с борды виднее, что нужно людям.