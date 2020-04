Доступен FlowPrint, инструментарий для определения приложения по зашифрованному трафику

https://vm-thijs.ewi.utwente.nl/static/pcap_handler/papers/flowprint.pdf However, recognizing mobile apps can be a double-edged sword: On the one hand, network flow analysis provides a non-intrusive central view of apps on the network without requiring host access. On the other hand, app detection can be used for censoring and invades users’ privacy. As we show in this work,active apps on a network can not only be reliably fingerprinted for security purposes, but also in an adversarial setting, despite traffic encryption. Thus, privacy-conscious users need to be aware of the amount of information that encrypted traffic is still revealing about their app usage, and should consider additional safeguards, such as VPNs, in certain settings.